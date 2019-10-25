Couple celebrates over 70 years of marriage

NEW CARLISLE — H. Melvin and Wilda (Biser) Funderburg are celebrating 72 years of marriage this month.

They were married on Oct. 25, 1947 in Tipp City. Their adult children include M. Chris (Sandy) of Tipp City and Linda (John) of New Carlisle. They have two grandchildren, Janet and Cindy, and four great-grandchildren, Naomi, Nolan, Noah, and Nia.

H. Melvin is retired from Amerigas and lawn mower repair. Wilda is retired from cake decorating and Waco Aircraft Co.