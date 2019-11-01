Couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

TROY — Doug and Donna (Vulgamore) Snipes recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Doug and Donna celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends in the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena. They were married on August 16, 1969, in the United Methodist Church in St. Paris.

The Snipes’ have two adult children, Stephanie (Jeff) Marshall of Troy and Andrew Snipes, also of Troy. They have two grandchildren, James and Astara Marshall.

Earlier this summer the couple enjoyed a road trip to the Dakotas along with their border collie, Sadie, traveling back roads and seeing small towns through the midwest along the way.

Donna retired from Troy City Schools in 2010, and Doug retired from Hobart Brothers/ITW in 2012.