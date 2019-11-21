Couple celebrating 70 years of marriage

TROY — Dale and Esther Spitler of Troy are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this month.

They have been married 70 years after they were married on Nov. 26, 1949.

They had four children: Van Spitler, who passed away in 1970; Cindy Hancock of Troy; Bonnie Powell of Pleasant Hill; and Marty Spitler of Arcanum.

They have 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.

Dale is a retired farmer, and Esther is a retired nurse.

They will be celebrating privately with their family, but they would love to receive cards with well wishes. To send a card, mail them to Dale and Esther Spitler at 1222 Waterbury Place, Troy, OH 45373.