Couple celebrating 60 years of marriage

PIQUA — A local couple is celebrating 60 years of marriage this month. Harry and Nancy (Schlotterbeck) Congdon of Piqua were married on Feb. 27, 1960, in Greenup, Ky.

They are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a special open house to be held between 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 29 at their church, House on the Rock, located at 1710 W. High St., Piqua. The church is located behind the Sunset Car Wash on the corner of High and Sunset. The couple requests no gifts, saying the love of their friends and family is their blessing.