Troy couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

TROY — Lester and Lennett Francis of Troy are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Carol Lennett (Oswalt) and Lester Francis were married April 23, 1955 at Cove Springs Church. Their children are Steve (Joannie) Francis of Troy ; Christina (Paul) Craft of Evans, Georgia. They have five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and another great-grandchild on the way.

Lester is retired. He spent the bulk of his working years with Hobart Corporation in Troy and as a farmer harvesting wheat, corn, soy beans, and his greatest passion—fresh produce for the local community.

Lennett also worked until retirement from Hobart Corporation and assisted in the farm operations throughout the years.

Lester and Lennett’s family is asking friends, family, and anyone else who wants to join in for drive-by honk and wave to celebrate their anniversary. Beginning Thursday, April 23, through Sunday, April 26, anytime between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., honk and wave as you drive by their address at 3565 Casstown Sidney Road, Troy, which is a quarter of a mile north of Troy-Urbana Road intersection. They are asking for no gifts.