Piqua couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary

PIQUA — Gary and Shirley Anderson are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Gary and Shirley (Sauers) Anderson married on April 25,1970 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua. The wedding was officiated by Fr. Rohrkemper.

Gary and Shirley’s children are Greg (Marcie) Anderson and Brett (Angie) Anderson, both of Piqua. They have two grandchildren, Avery and Jaxen Anderson.

Gary is a farmer and owner of Apple Tree Gallery, which he co-owns with Shirley, in downtown Piqua. Shirley retired from nursing in 2015.

They will be celebrating their anniversary at a later date.