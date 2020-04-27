Tipp City couple celebrate 50th anniversary

TIPP CITY —David and Rosa Rector of Tipp City are celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.

David and Rosa were married on April 11, 1970 at Avondale Baptist Church in Dayton. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Bob Belcher.

David and Rosa have one daughter, Rhonda (Dan) Brewer and granddaughter Emma of Markle, Ind.

David is retired from Delco Moraine (GM), and Rosa is retired from CSC in Fairborn.

They will celebrate with friends and family at a later date.