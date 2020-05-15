Piqua couple celebrates 50th anniversary

PIQUA — A local couple is celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ron and Cindy Pearson of Piqua are celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.

They were married on May 16, 1970 at the Culver Military Academy Chapel in Culver, Ind.

Following a honeymoon in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., they resided in Daleville, Ala. while Ron was serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Rucker.

They have two sons, Ron (Janie Branson) Pearson Jr., and Ryan Pearson, both of Piqua.

Ron is retired from the Upper Valley Career Center and Piqua City Schools, having taught and coached for 30 years. Cindy is retired from the Piqua Family Practice and Premier Health following 33 years of service.

They will celebrate in a small gathering of the Pearson family at their home on Saturday.