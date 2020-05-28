Henmans celebrate 65 years

NEWPORT — Richard and Marie Henman, of Newport, will celebrate 65 years of marriage at a later date due to the coronavirus.

Richard and the former Marie Francis were married at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Newport, outside of Fort Loramie, at 9:30 in the morning on May 28, 1955. The Rev. Leon officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the wedding were maid of honor Barbara Monnin, bridesmaids Shirley Powers and Margaret Colby, flower girl Susan Francis, and best man James Henman. Thomas Henman and Willber Henman Jr. were the ushers.

Richard and Marie met at Monarch, where they both worked at the time.

Richard worked at Monarch and then Miami Industries, where he retired after 27 years. Marie worked at Monarch and then at Frisch’s restaurant, where she retired after 22 years.

Marie is the daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Francis, of Illinois. They moved to Ohio when she was five years old. She is the sister of Barbara Monnin, of Piqua, Shirley Powers, of Hancock, Wisconsin, Judy Francis, of Greenville, Susan Francis, of Fort Loramie, the late James Francis and the late Larry Francis.

Richard is the son of the late Willber Sr. and Frances Henman, of Sidney. He is the brother of Jeanette Carter, of Sidney, the late Mary Comer, the late Matthus Henman, the late William Henman, the late Willber Henman Jr., the late Thoman Henman and the late James Henman.

Richard and Marie are the proud parents of Catherine and John Toner, of Sidney, Christine Hepfer, of Sidney, Steven Henman, of Toledo, the late Gregory Henman, Paul and Julie Henman, of Sidney, Duane Henman, of Newport, Patricia and David Travis, of Sidney, Margaret Moreno, of Sidney, Sophie and Gary Burch, of Newport, and Sara and Tara Fahrnow, of Sidney.

They have 33 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren.

The couple enjoys spending time with their family. They are members of the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Newport.