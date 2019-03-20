Kenworthy to celebrate 81st birthday

COVINGTON — Phyllis L. Kenworthy of Covington will be 81 years old on March 21. She was born on March 21, 1938.

Kenworthy’s husband was the late David Kenworthy.

Kenworthy has two children, Vicki Kenworthy of Covington and Cheryl Rodgers of Troy

Her grandchildren are Shelby Rodgers of Troy, Abby (Chris) Hatley of Camden, Tenn., and Hillary (Jared) Carlson of Nampa, Idaho.

Her great grandchildren are Christopher Hatley, II of Camden, Tenn.; Kami Grubb of Camden, Tenn.; Kaidance “Kady” Hatley of Camden, Tenn.; Isabella Carlson of Nampa, Idaho; Allyse Carlson of Nampa, Idaho; Emory Carlson of Nampa, Idaho; and Oakley Carlson of Nampo, Idaho.

Kenworthy is retired from Bradford schools and is a member of the Bradford Church of the Brethren. She enjoys Facebook, solitaire, garage sales, and spending time with the grandchildren.

She will be celebrating her birthday with a party with family and friends.