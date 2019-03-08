Robinsons welcome daughter

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Fern Emery Robinson was born the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, 2019, at Flagstaff Medical Center in Flagstaff, Ariz. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19.68 inches long.

Fern was welcomed with joy by her mother and father, Laura and Peter Robinson, who both grew up in Piqua and are from the Piqua High School class of 1999. Fern was also welcomed with excitement by her four older brothers and sisters: Julian, 9; Lydia, 8; Awen, 8; and Arthur, 2. Laura’s parents and four siblings and a spouse as well as Peter’s brother, sister-in-law, and neice, were all able to be present at the hospital for Fern’s birthday.

Both sets of Fern’s loving grandparents — Roger and Jeanne Hale and Rick and Janice Robinson — reside in Piqua as does Fern’s great-grandmother Jean Robinson. Fern as already visited Piqua and will again this summer.