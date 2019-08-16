Daughter born to couple

SIDNEY — Emma Jean Rank, the daughter of Ashley (Bloomfield) and Cameron Rank, was born at 10:57 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

The girl weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jadawn and Scott Bloomfield of Troy.

Maternal great-grandparents are Laura and Paul Davis of Troy, and Ramona Favorite of Troy.

Paternal grandparents are Spring and Mitch Hirsch of Covington.

Paternal great-grandparents are Wanda and Roger Hirsch of Piqua.