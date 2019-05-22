Nix, Sprankle wedding announced

CLEVELAND — Ashley Nix and Matthew Sprankle, both of Cleveland, are announcing their engagement. The couple plan to marry during a ceremony Jan. 4, 2020, at Stambaugh Auditorium, where a reception in their honor will follow. Invitations will be extended for both events.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Ricky and Judy Nix of Troy. Parents of the prospective groom are Mark and Kali Sprankle and Debbie and Alan Grenamyer, all of Youngstown.

Miss Nix is pursuing a master’s degree in library science at Kent State University and is a reference and circulation librarian at the Cleveland Law Library.

Mr. Sprankle attended Youngstown State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems. He is a platform engineer at Bravo Wellness LLC in Cleveland.