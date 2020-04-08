Pettit, Gray to wed

MIAMI COUNTY — Megan Pettit of Fletcher and Emory Gray of Troy are announcing their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Megan and Emory are planning an Oct. 23, 2021 wedding in Piqua.

Megan is the daughter of Clarence and Jennifer Pettit. Emory is the son of Richard and Jeannie Gray.

Megan graduated from Miami East High School and Bowling Green State University. Emory also graduated from Miami East High School.

Megan and Emory are high school sweethearts who celebrated their engagement on March 28, creating a bit of joy in a time of uncertainty.