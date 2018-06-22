Holland, Beirne wed in May

TROY — Greg and Sue Holland of Troy are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Patrick J. Holland, to Molly M. Beirne of Rocky River, Ohio, on May 26, at St. Coleman Church in Cleveland.

The bride, the daughter of Jim and Nada Beirne of Rocky River, was given in marriage by her father. Her maid of honor was her sister, Bridget Kramer, and bridesmaids were Anne Beirne and Megan Holland.

The best men were brothers of the groom, Brian and Grant Holland, while the groomsmen were the bride’s brothers, Jimmy and Eddie Beirne.

The reception was held at the Marriott in Cleveland.

Molly Beirne Holland graduated in 2014 from The Ohio State University School of Pharmacy and is currently working toward her doctorate in pharmacy at Northeastern Ohio Medical School.

Patrick Holland, also a graduate of The Ohio State University, is the regional and city planner for the City of Columbus.