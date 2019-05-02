Area briefs

Museum sets open house

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society will be hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 19 on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut streets. ]

Third Street will be closed from Main to Walnut street. There will be displays outside and the museum will be open. Bring family and friends and browse a while, have some refreshments, and visit with members. The Lutheran church parking lot Fourth and Walnut streets entrances will be open, as well as on street parking is also available.

In case of rain or high winds, this activity will have to be cancelled.

For more information, call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.

LCC, ODOT offer job event

TROY — Lincoln Community Center and ODOT District 7 are partnering for “In Demand Jobs Week” to promote work opportunities with ODOT and the state of Ohio. On Wednesday, May 8, from 2-5 p.m., representatives will be on-site to inform and educate the community.

This event is not just for the youth, as there will be employment opportunities and information also available.

There will also be ODOT equipment that day on-site showcasing ODOT’s mission toward improving Ohio’s transportation system safety, to the youth who participate in the after-school program at the center, 110 Ash St., Troy.

The event is open to the public.

Call the LCC office for more information at 335-2715.

YWCA Connections to feature Loyd

PIQUA — The YWCA Connections group will feature Selena Loyd, executive director of the Miami County Veterans’ Services at their luncheon program on Tuesday, May 21, at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Loyd will speak on “Communications Across Differences,” which will help attendees hone skills needed to effectively communicate with co-workers, clients and others.

“Selena will share many ideas on better communication in the work place,” said Kyle Cooper, committee member. “Her program will definitely help increase our skills to improve how we deal with those we come in contact with at work,” she added.

The cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, May 16, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA.