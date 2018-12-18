Council OKs agreement with ConAgra

TROY — Troy City Council approved to enter into a proposed Enterprise Zone Agreement with ConAgra Foods for its $69 million snack stick production expansion on Monday.

ConAgra of Troy’s plant manager Jeff Erwin thanked the city and city council for its support over the years.

“Trying to grow our business and bring more jobs in the community, I want to thank you for that. I hope to have an announcement in the near future about our company’s direction,” Erwin said.

The expansion is expected to add 50 full-time jobs. The EZA seeks 100 percent abatement on real and tangible personal property taxes for 15 years. The law and ordinance reviewed the proposal and will make a positive recommendation to council.

Council approved a flat rate increase for stormwater rates for five years. The current rate is $5.25. The increase would be 40 cents to $5.65 per month beginning Feb. 1, 2019 through 2023. The City proposed a 3 and 5 percent increase over the five-year span. The utility committee proposed the 40 cent increase, which council passed.

The memo to city council from Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said a number of projects, new labor and management staff and more increases to the stormwater fund will be needed in the future.

Council member Todd Severt thanked city auditor John Frigge for his help with the stormwater rates and running numbers to include the one-time rate hike and then freeze.

Troy resident Lester Conard thanked council members and the city auditor for the rate freeze for the stormwater rates, which he said “helps the poor people and the middle class.”

Conard then wished council and city staff a Merry Christmas and said, “I know that this city and you will have a prosperous New Year.”

Council approved to suspend legislation indefinitely regarding the funding of the 2019 budget for Lincoln Community Center. Titterington said the city has met with LCC staff and decided to continue to support the LLC in the manner it has previous to the budget proposal. The city, which owns the building, provides insurance and city services to the LCC at no cost.

Council member Bill Lutz said he heard positive feedback regarding the Troy Police department’s safety training day for Troy City Schools on Dec. 7. He thanked the police department for providing the day of training.

President Marty Baker thanked city employees for their work throughout the year.

Council members Robin Oda and Bill Twiss were not present.

Council member John Schweser reminded the public about the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. A march will be held Jan. 14 beginning at 9:30 a.m. from the Public Square to the Troy Police Department for prayer. A 10 a.m. service will follow at the First United Methodist Church on Cherry and Franklin streets, then a luncheon provided by Fazoli’s at First Place Center.

City offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas, and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Refuse collection will be delayed one day starting Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.