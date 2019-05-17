Council to review salary for new communication job

TROY — On Monday, Troy City Council will provide time at the beginning of the meetin to allow for additional public input for the rezoning of 10.2 acres on Peters Road.

The council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at City Hall on May 20.

At the May 6 meeting, council held a third reading of the rezoning of 10.2 acres on Peters Road from county single family zoning to R-4 single Family Residential District. The applicant is Gen D LLC owner Bart Denlinger. The request was approved by Troy Planning C0mmission. The land is north of The Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision. Denlinger plans to develop a subdivision of 22 lots on the property. A neighbor to the property, JJ Frigge, spoke at the public hearing against the development. Council will then review the ordinance for a fourth reading.

In other council news:

• Council will review a request to consider salary ordinances and a request to establish a new communication coordinator position for the city of Troy. It has been requested by city staff to establish a full-time “Communications Coordinator” due to “the increase in high profile, community-wide projects and programs” and “proliferation of social media content and demand for increase education and outreach has exposed the need for a full-time communications coordinator.”

The recommendation includes to establish a salary beginning at $52,460. The management analyst 2 position would begin at $65,066 per year and Management analyst 1 position at $52,460.

The report states the duties were previously included in the management analyst position and the increased workload and responsibility has “limited the ability to maintain effective proactive communication…”

The report lists the following responsibilities the new Communications Coordinator position would be responsible for: coordinating city information for distribution to residents, businesses, stakeholders and media; developing and maintaining effective relationships with local and regional media outlets; monitoring events that could impact city operations; working closely with city staff to understand current activities for communication with outside entities; support the marketing and advertising for the city and partner with outside agencies; assist with the development and maintenance of the city website, interdepartmental communications and program, city and department newsletter, act as the city’s designated public information officer for all Emergency Operations plan activation and other assigned duties. Council will also review part-time, seasonal, temporary, intern and pool manager wage rates.

• Council will review a recommendioin for current ordinances be amended to provide a process for the Park Superintendent to consider applications for overnight camping at Treasure Island Park only from April through October.

The amendments would allow overnight camping at Treasure Island Park only and include a provision that the open hours can be extended upon application approval by the Park Superintendent. Currently, overnight camping is prohibited by city ordinance. The board of park commissioners approved the recommendation on May 8.

Items of Interest

• Troy Aquatic Pool will open Saturday, May 25.

• McKaig Avenue and Dorset Road roundabout will begin construction at the end of the month. McKaig Avenue will be closed from Commerce Center Boulevard to Mumford Road, South Dorset will be closed from Cheshire to Arlington Avenue. The closures will begin at 7 a.m. May 28 to August 16.

• Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at noon from the Adams Street Bridge to the Veterans’ Memorial at Riverside Cemetery. The program will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery. The inclement weather location is at the VFW Post 5436 located at 2220 Lefevre Road.

• Curb side recycling and trash pick-up will remain as scheduled.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

