Ritter celebrates 100th birthday

VERSAILLES — Mary Ritter, resident of Versailles Health Care Center, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Ritter was born on July 3, 1919, in Russia. She was married to Dick Ritter for 52 years until his death in 1992.

Ritter has two sons, Jack, of Minster, and Jim, of Detroit, Michigan, and two daughters, Carole, of Russia, and Lisa, of Oxford. She has 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and another great-great-grandchild due in October.