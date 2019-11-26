Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 22

TRAFFIC: John Banner, 47, of Troy, was cited for driving on the sidewalk in the area of South Market and East Franklin Street.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A male juvenile was cited for possession of a vape pen at Troy High School. His probation officer was notified and he was suspended from school.

THEFT: A car stereo was reported stolen in the area of Cloverleaf Drive.

Nov. 23

THEFT: Bethany Hughes, 21, of Sidney, was cited for theft, possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools at Kohl’s.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Michael Pogue, 31, of Troy, for fifth degree felony possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: Benjamin Kersey, 22, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Zane Weaver, 33, of Tipp City, for fifth degree felony possession of controlled substance.

Nov 24.

THEFT: Falis Dahiye, 25, of Troy, was cited for theft.

PANIC: Casey Fields, 38, of Piqua, was cited for inducing panic for a reported overdose at Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

DISORDERLY: Paige Wagner, 37, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct at Submarine House.

Nov. 25

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: Lisa Zelik, 37, of Covington, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at State Route 55 and State Route 202.

PROSTITUTION: Darrell Jones, 48, of Twinsburg, was charged with soliciting and prostitution in the area of Cloverleaf Drive.

THEFT: A theft from the North Market Dollar General was reported.

PANIC: Devin Bell, 22, of Englewood, was cited for inducing panic at the Budget Inn motel on Archer Drive. Bell was treated for an apparent overdose and released from Troy Hospital.

POSSESSION: Officers responded to the Meijer parking lot for an assist squad call. Seth Barker, 43, of Covington, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

THEFT: A report of theft at The Rec was reported.