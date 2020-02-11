‘Hands to larger service’

MIAMI COUNTY — Last week, Miami County 4-H clubs ended its annual 4-H week with a service project coordinated by the Miami County 4-H L.E.A.D.S. leadership group.

Miami County 4-H club members and families donated various hygiene and personal items to fill more than 100 “cold care” bags, which will be distributed to the Franklin House women’s shelter. Members of the 4-H L.E.A.D.S group and 4-H club members helped organize and stuff the care bags at Riverside of Miami County last Saturday. Premier Health donated the backpacks for the project.

The service project concluded 4-H Kickoff Week, which encompassed the organization’s motto “To make the best better.”

If you have a student interested in 4-H, contact the Miami County Ohio State University extension office at (937) 440-3945 or at miami.osu.edu. Those interested in joining the L.E.A.D.S. ground, contact Abbi Putnam at alaputnam@yahoo.com.

4-Hers fill more than 100 ‘cold care’ bags