‘Push-in’ ceremony for Troy’s new fire engine

TROY — City of Troy Fire Department Station No. 2 firefighters and personnel held a “push-in” ceremony to celebrate its new Pierce fire engine on Thursday.

The push-in ceremony dates back to the days before motorized fire apparatus, according to staff. A hand-drawn hose cart or horse-drawn steam engine required a hands-on effort to push the apparatus back into the firehouse after a call.

The department traded in its 1995 fire engine to purchase the new truck for $550,000.

Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley said the new engine has features such as a short hose fixed at the front of the engine for small fires such as trash can fires. Other features include expanded water storage and safety features. Stanley said a committee assessed numerous factors before selecting the engine model.

“This truck fit the best out of what was needed,” Stanley said. “Besides being able to carry more equipment that we utilize, it also has more safety features meeting National Highway Transportation Administration safety features, roll over protection, and other newer features that the older engines didn’t have.”

Pierce engine cost $550,000; located at Station No. 2