Troy Rec program changes

TROY — The city of Troy’s Recreation Department announced the following cancellations and extended deadlines for its summer programs.

“We are reviewing some of the summer programs internally and along with our program staff,” said Carrie Slater, assistant director of the Recreation Department. “There maybe a few programs cancelled due to the social distancing guidelines.”

The city of Troy’s recreation department announced the following cancellations and extended deadlines for its summer programs:

• Youth girls spring/summer softball canceled (practices were scheduled to begin at the end of March and games were to begin this past weekend).

• Adult softball registrations are tentatively bumped back to begin May 18.

• Fall soccer registration deadline extended from June 13 to June 26.

• Park shelters canceled through May 10 (will continue to cancel these on a weekly basis pending update on mass gathering limitations).

• Registrations for summer programs delayed to begin now on May 18.

• Troy Aquatic Park opening delayed.

• Swim team will be determined on whether the league cancels the season or not. The league will make a decision within the next week or so. We anticipate the league may be cancelled.

• Playground program canceled.

• The status of the police department programs such as Crime Scene Camp and SafetyTown are still pending.

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

©2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.