Dental clinic gets redesigned website

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami County Dental Clinic, a 501 (c)(3) organization, located at 70 Troy Town Drive, Troy, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.miamicountydental.org. The new site, designed by BashFoo, and funded by the Tipp City Foundation, features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality and easy access to essential patient information and forms.

“Networking and building solid relationships are critical components to success, and I think that this enhanced website demonstrates that the Miami County Dental Clinic has a lot of wonderful friends that want to see our organization succeed,” said Stephanie M. Silk, Miami County Dental Clinic’s Executive Director. “We are excited to share our story with the various communities that we serve and are proud to kick off our 10th year in operation in Miami and Shelby counties with a rejuvenated look.

“It’s truly a privilege to work alongside such an amazing staff and board members that share a true passion for philanthropy and giving back to their community.”

Silk said she looks forward to making people smile a little more each day.

“The MCDC isn’t just about dental work and oral health education, it’s also about making someone’s smile just a little brighter by showing that you care and that you’re there to help. This website redesign truly demonstrates the scope and breadth of our organization and tells the tale of our partnership with The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and provides wonderful insight as to how we make an impact in our local school setting as well.”

Since 2008, the Miami County Dental Clinic has been dedicated to providing quality dental care and oral health education to those in the community benefiting from affordable, compassionate and accessible dental services to low-income, uninsured and under-insured patients. The Clinic has more than 12,000 active patients of record from Troy, Piqua, Tipp City, West Milton, Covington, Sidney, Bradford, New Carlisle, Pleasant Hill and Casstown. On average, half of the MCDC patients are uninsured and qualify for the sliding fee scale. MCDC specializes in routine and emergency examinations, hygiene, extractions, rotary endodontics, amalgam and composite restorations, dentures, partials and crowns.

The Miami County Dental Clinic is always accepting new patients. For more information surrounding the clinic or to inquire where you can sign up to take part in the Traveling Smiles Program, visit www.miamicountydental.org or call (937) 339-8656.