Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform at Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Series

TROY — Originally from Kyoto, Japan, Hiroya Tsukamoto has been in the States since 2000 after winning a scholarship to Berkley. His brilliant guitar style is difficult to characterize but has been described as “Eclectic, immersive and mesmerizing.” His compositions are referred to as “soundscapes” because, with just his guitar he can take you to other worlds. Hiroya Tsukamoto will be in the courtyard for the Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert series on July 23 at 7:30 pm.

The Lucky Lemonade Concerts are a free series in Hayner’s Courtyard on Tuesdays in July at 7:30 p.m. It is not necessary to bring a chair to these concerts, but room is available up front if you want to bring a blanket. What could be better than fresh air, good music and some delicious homemade lemonade to share with friends on a sweet summer evening? Check their website for updates about inclement weather rainplan. Hayner gave a special thanks to the Friends of Hayner for supporting this community concert series.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, please call 339-0457 or visit their website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

Provided photo Hiroya Tsukamoto will be in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center's courtyard for Hayner's Lucky Lemonade Concert series on July 23 at 7:30 p.m.