Historic exhibit coming to Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present a historic exhibit about Troy’s Musical Moments. The exhibit will be on display from now through Aug. 18 is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

For more than 200 years, Trojans have loved hearing and making music. This exhibit takes a look at the people and places that are a part of Troy’s music history. Items on display in this exhibit are from the collections of The Troy Historical Society, the Museum of Troy History, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, as well as individuals. These photographs and artifacts represent just a few of Troy’s many musical moments. The president of The Troy Historical Society, Judy Deeter, is the curator of this historic exhibit.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

