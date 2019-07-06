Back in the Buckeye State

For ticket information or details about the 2019 Country Concert, go to Countryconcert.com.

To learn more about Jameson Rodgers or check out his tour schedule, visit jamesonrodgers.com.

FORT LORAMIE — Jameson Rodgers is used to the grind of touring: Endless miles on a tour bus in a different city every night. But whenever Ohio pops up on the schedule, the singer-songwriter said he knows he’s in for a good time.

“Ohio always has super fans up there. It’s one of my favorite states,” he said during a recent phone interview with iN75. “It’s always a really cool place to be and the people are always wired for a good time. I always look forward to seeing Ohio up there on the tour schedule.”

The Mississippi-born country singer rolls back into Ohio on July 11 for the annual Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie. Rodgers is set for a 3 p.m. performance on the Saloon Stage.

Just a year after releasing his latest self-titled EP featuring the singles “Missing One” and “Some Girls,” Rodgers said he’s excited to get in front of fans in the Buckeye State.

“It’s gonna be fun … a little country music with some rock and roll and maybe a few cuts from other artists that I’ve been fortunate enough to have.”

Two of Rodgers’ current radio hits are being sung by other artists: “Talk You Out of It” by Florida Georgia Line and “I Don’t Know About You” by Chris Lane.

“As a songwriter that moved (to Nashville) in 2010 that was always the dream to have songs on the radio that I wrote,” he said. “The cool thing about those two songs is they’re my first two songs on radio, but I wrote them with some of my best friends that have come up through the ranks with me. I’ve been buddies with these other writers for a long time and having success with your buddies makes it that much sweeter. Every time I hear them on the radio, it doesn’t seem real.”

Rodgers — who performed in Troy in 2016 when he helped open the Miami County Fair for Chris Janson — said his latest EP features some of his favorite material.

“I put that out in January of 2018 and time has just flown by,” he said. “The song ‘Missing One’ is one I started with two of my best friends – Hunter Phelps and Smith Ahnquist – and it was the first day after Christmas break in 2016. We had an every-other-week writing schedule. I would write every other Wednesday. We started it in January, and we didn’t finish it until May. Sometimes they take an hour to write, and others take five months. We knew we had something special with that one, and it’s one of my favorites to play live.

“’Some Girls’ is a rare one that I didn’t write,” he continued. “This is one that three of my good buddies wrote. I heard the demo about three years ago, and I think every artist in town had that song on hold and thought about cutting it. But it fell through the cracks and (the label) took a shot on me.”

“Some breakups are harder to get over than others. I’ve lived through that, and I know if I have, other people have, too,” he continued. “It’s been one of the songs that gets the biggest reactions at shows and it’s fun to play live.”

Rodgers said he’s looking forward to crisscrossing the country this summer and continuing the fun.

“For new artists like me, there really is no time to sleep,” he joked. “The thing that makes it all worth is making it out on that stage and having people sing back to you. I moved to Nashville nine years ago, and it seems like it’s taken nine years to get to the starting line. But I was on my first major tour earlier this year (with Luke Combs), and I finally feel like I’m starting to kick doors down and see the hard work come to fruition.

“Music is a dream and passion of mine, and it’s something I’ve dreamed about for 12 years,” he added. “I’m way too far into this to bail. I’m just trying to soak it up and enjoy the ride.”

Provided photo Mississippi native Jameson Rodgers will perform at the 2019 Country Concert in Fort Loramie with a 3 p.m. show on the Saloon Stage. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_Jameson1.jpg Provided photo Mississippi native Jameson Rodgers will perform at the 2019 Country Concert in Fort Loramie with a 3 p.m. show on the Saloon Stage. Jim Davis | AIM Media Midwest file photo Singer-songwriter Jameson Rodgers is shown performing at the 2016 Miami County Fair in Troy, where he opened for headliner Chris Janson. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_Jameson2.jpg Jim Davis | AIM Media Midwest file photo Singer-songwriter Jameson Rodgers is shown performing at the 2016 Miami County Fair in Troy, where he opened for headliner Chris Janson. Jim Davis | AIM Media Midwest file photo Singer-songwriter Jameson Rodgers sings for fans at the 2016 Miami County Fair in Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_Jameson3.jpg Jim Davis | AIM Media Midwest file photo Singer-songwriter Jameson Rodgers sings for fans at the 2016 Miami County Fair in Troy.

Jameson Rodgers set to perform at 2019 Country Concert

By Jim Davis AIM Media Midwest