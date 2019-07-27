‘First Man’ to be shown

DAYTON — The Air Force Museum Theatre continues the 2019 Hollywood Film Series with a screening of the 2018 biographical drama “First Man,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

“First Man” is a look at the life of the astronaut Neil Armstrong and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

All films are shown on the six-story giant screen in the Air Force Museum Theatre, located inside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Accompanied by amazing eight-channel surround sound, one of the largest screens in SW Ohio puts you at the center of the action in a way no ordinary theatre can.

This screening of First Man is part of the Air Force Museum Theatre’s Hollywood Film Series, which features new and classic Hollywood favorites on the fourth Sunday of every month. Cassano’s Pizza King returns as the series sponsor for 2019.

Ticket prices for these screenings are $5 per person. For tickets, go to https://www.afmuseum.com/attractions/upcoming-events or buy them in person at the theater.

In addition to the Hollywood Film Series, the theater’s daily schedule includes “Aircraft Carrier 3D,” “D-Day: Normandy 1944 3D,” “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition 2D” and “Fighter Pilot: Operation Red Flag 3D.” For more information, visit www.airforcemuseum.com/attractions or call 656-4629.

The theatre is operated by the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., a Section 501(c)(3) private, non-profit organization that assists the Air Force in the development and expansion of the facilities of the National Museum of the United States Air Force. For more information on the Air Force Museum Foundation, visit http://www.afmuseum.com/. The Air Force Museum Foundation is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and it has no governmental status.