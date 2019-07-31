Summer’s not over yet: A look at local festivals still in store

MIAMI VALLEY — Looking for something to do on the weekend? Fun is right around the corner as festivals, fairs, and gatherings are in no short supply in the Miami Valley, and there are more in store this summer.

From livestock to live music — and from celebrating the arts to celebrating harvest time — there’s something for everyone in the Miami Valley.

Art in the Park & Children’s Art Adventure — Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.​

City Park in Tipp City

www.tippcityartscouncil.com

Art in the Park and the Children’s Art Adventure offer a day of fun for the whole family. The arts-themed festival celebrates local artists and provides opportunities for kids to try a wide variety of art-themed activities.

Down a River, Down a Beer — Aug. 10, 6-10 p.m.

Great Miami Riverway in Piqua

(937) 773-9355 or www.mainstreetpiqua.com

Enjoy craft beers and live music next to the Great Miami River in Piqua. There will be 99 craft beers, live music, a silent auction of high-quality beer-swag items, and food available for purchase. Beer tastings begin at 6 p.m. At dusk, the traditional River Fire Rings, floating river braziers created and sponsored by French Oil Mill Machinery Company will be ceremonially lighted with torches to blaze throughout the evening.

This year, Down A River, Down A Beer will be held behind the former city power plant, located at 919 S. Main St. in Piqua, which features a park-like area along the Great Miami River.

For details, ticket locations and event updates, visit Down A River Down A Beer on Facebook or downariverdownabeer.com. All proceeds benefit river stewardship programs for the upper Miami Valley.

Miami County Fair — Aug. 9-15

Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Rd. 25-A, Troy

(937) 335-7492 or www.MiamiCountyOhioFair.com

Celebrating Miami County’s rich agricultural heritage, the Miami County Fair is a timeless tradition that provides a little bit of country for well over 100,000 visitors each and every year. This family favorite consists of a week of competitions, food, entertainment, harness racing, art exhibits, midway rides, and more. There is something for everyone to see, enjoy, and experience when visiting the Miami County Fair.

Englewood Art Festival — Aug. 10-11

Centennial Park in Englewood

www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival

The annual Englewood Art Festival kicks off with a 5k race at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, but if running’s not your thing, artisan and food vendor booths open at 10:30 a.m. the same day. The event, hosted by the Festival and Arts Commission, is a weekend of crafts, paintings, music, entertainment and family fun. Booths open at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Festival of Nations — Aug. 17, noon to 6 p.m.

Great Miami River levee, Troy

www.TroyFestivalofNations.com

Experience a great mix of cultures from around the area at the Festival of Nations. Learn from your neighbors, sample great food, watch and listen to cultural performances, and celebrate the diversity that’s all around you.

Rock Piqua! Riverfront Concert Series — Aug. 17, 8 p.m.

Canal Place in downtown Piqua

(937) 773-9355 or www.RockPiqua.com

Catch the last Rock Piqua! Riverfront concert with Brother Believe Me on Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. Regional entertainment will fill the air at this free concert, and food and beverage vendors will be on hand. Due to construction at Lock 9 Park, this concert will be held in Canal Place, located between Winans Chocolates and Coffee on the 300 block of Main Street in Piqua.

Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival — Aug. 24-25

2393 State Route 202, Troy

(937) 479-8105 or www.FultonFarms.com

Celebrate Fulton Farms’ sweet corn harvest at their annual Sweet Corn Festival at Fulton Farm’s Market, 2393 State Route 202, between Troy and Tipp City. Event hours are Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Come for the corn-on-the-cob and stay for the fun. Enjoy a variety of fresh food and produce from Fulton Farms in addition to local food trucks and craft vendors, a free kids area, face-painting and games, a petting zoo, live entertainment, corn-on-the-cob eating contests for adults, and corn shucking contests for kids. Free admission and entertainment.

The Tour De Donut Ohio — Aug. 23-24

Downtown Troy

www.thetourdedonut.com

The Tour de Donut is a unique bicycle challenge to be held on Aug. 24, where your ability to eat donuts is just as important as your ability to ride your bicycle fast. Besides this cycling challenge, there will also be live music and other festivities between Aug. 23-24. Donut-themed children’s activities and a Tomfoolery riding area in addition to a Meet Your River exhibit and a paddling pool and casting area will be available to capture children’s attentions 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Live music will also be found on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy.

Fort Rowdy Gathering — Aug. 31 — Sept. 1

Covington Community Park

(937) 473-5439 or www.fortrowdy.org

Find food, crafts, and live entertainment on the festival side of the Fort Rowdy Gathering before venturing over the 208-foot bridge over the Stillwater River to the live encampment depicting the small trading community one would have found there in the late 1700’s and early 1800’s. There visitors will find authentic foods and crafts. Other encampment activities include demonstrations, contests, games, and more.

Piqua Arts and Ale Festival — Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Piqua

(937) 773-9630 or www.piquaartscouncil.org

The Piqua Arts Council will host an arts festival with artisans from all over providing crafts and fine art for visitors to purchase, live entertainment on the Gazebo stage, food and drinks from local vendors and food trucks, a plein air competition, competitions for artists, and a kid’s art zone.

WACO Celebration & Fly-In — Sept. 20-22

WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A Troy

(937) 335-9226 or www.wacoairmuseum.org

WACO owners fly their aircraft back to Troy, the site of their manufacture. See these beautiful aircraft close up and talk to the people who restored, maintain, and fly these wonderful machines. Tour the WACO Air Museum, enjoy food, and take a ride in an open cockpit biplane. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for kids. Free parking.

Tipp City Mum Festival — Sept. 27-29

Tipp City Park, Tipp City

tippcitymumfestival.org

Tipp City Mum Festival is a two-day event being held at the Tipp City Park in Tipp City. This event showcases a queen’s pageant, Little Mr. And Miss Mum, Friday night cruise-in, downtown Tipp City, Run for the Mums 5K Run, Tipp City Mum Festival Parade, motorcycle ride, and more.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Jim Witmer of Troy checks the clarity of a brew during the 2018 Down the River, Down a Beer at Lock 9 Park in Piqua. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_080418mju_downriverdownbeer1-1-.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Sunday News Jim Witmer of Troy checks the clarity of a brew during the 2018 Down the River, Down a Beer at Lock 9 Park in Piqua. File photo | Miami Valley Sunday News Abby Fraley and Bethany Weldy of Covington tend to ducks Howard and Donald during the 2018 Miami County Fair in the poultry barn at Miami County Fairgrounds. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_FairD.jpg File photo | Miami Valley Sunday News Abby Fraley and Bethany Weldy of Covington tend to ducks Howard and Donald during the 2018 Miami County Fair in the poultry barn at Miami County Fairgrounds. File photo | Miami Valley Sunday News From left, Johnny, Samantha, and Piper Ward of Piqua ride the roller coaster at the 2018 Miami County Fair. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_Fair-F.jpg File photo | Miami Valley Sunday News From left, Johnny, Samantha, and Piper Ward of Piqua ride the roller coaster at the 2018 Miami County Fair. File photo | Miami Valley Sunday News Members of Saint Andrew’s Society perform Scottish dances onstage during the 2018 Festival of Nations. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_2018-festival-of-nations-file-art.jpg File photo | Miami Valley Sunday News Members of Saint Andrew’s Society perform Scottish dances onstage during the 2018 Festival of Nations. File photo | Miami Valley Sunday News Cyclists wait at the starting line ahead of the start of the 2018 Tour De Donut. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_Valley6-2.jpg File photo | Miami Valley Sunday News Cyclists wait at the starting line ahead of the start of the 2018 Tour De Donut. File photo | Miami Valley Sunday News Jeremy Sexton, Josefina Rios, and Zulith Sexton of Kettering chomp into sweet corn-on-the-cob during Fulton Farm’s 2018 Sweet Corn Festival. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/07/web1_SweetCorn1.jpg File photo | Miami Valley Sunday News Jeremy Sexton, Josefina Rios, and Zulith Sexton of Kettering chomp into sweet corn-on-the-cob during Fulton Farm’s 2018 Sweet Corn Festival.

A look at what festivals are still to come