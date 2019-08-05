Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson headlining Kettering Medical Center Foundation’s Heart to Heart

KETTERING – Grammy Award-winner Smokey Robinson is performing at Kettering Medical Center Foundation’s Heart to Heart on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. at the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 West Second Street in Dayton.

Concert tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at ticketcenterstage.com or by calling Ticket Center Stage at (937) 228-3630.

Robinson is a legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, record executive, and co-founder of Motown Records. Robinson and his group, the Miracles, met Berry Gordy after a failed audition for singer Jackie Wilson’s managers. Gordy was impressed with Robinson’s vocals and ambitious songwriting. With his help, they released “Got a Job.” It was the beginning of a successful collaboration and the beginnings of Motown.

In 1960, the Miracles recorded their and Motown’s first million selling hit, “Shop Around.” Between 1960 and 1970, Robinson would produce 26 top forty hits with the Miracles including several top ten hits such as “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “I Second That Emotion” and the group’s only number-one pop hit, “The Tears Of A Clown”. Other notable hits include, “Ooo Baby Baby” and “The Tracks Of My Tears.”

In recent years, Robinson released the standards album, Timeless Love, Time Flies When You’re Having Fun, Now And Then and Smokey & Friends. He released his first-ever solo Christmas album, Christmas Everyday in 2017 as an Amazon exclusive.

Robinson has been Inducted into the Kennedy Center, as well as awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a second star with the Miracles. He was awarded a medal at the National Medal of Arts, A Heritage Award at the Soul Train Music Awards and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award. Howard University conferred on Robinson the degree of Doctor of Music as did the Berklee College of Music.

Now spanning three decades, Heart to Heart has focused regional attention on Kettering Medical Center’s benchmark cardiovascular program and has raised over $7.5 million for advanced medical technology, patient-centered education and recovery, community cardiac and stroke screening and outreach, and advanced caregiver training. All of this, and much more, has been made possible by the generous sponsors, donors, and patrons of Heart to Heart, as well as the thousands who have been part of the great concert audiences.

Robinson https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_Smokey-Robinson-Teal.jpg Robinson