Hayner Porchfest offers ‘something for everybody’

• 5 p.m.: Cory Breth, David Bays, Martin Koop, The Next One Up Quintet, The Nautical Theme, Bill Purk

• 3 p.m.: Achilles Tenderloin, The Clockwork Wizards, The Germantown Dulcimer Society, Quintessential Winds, Ramblin’ Rhythm, Uncle Lou and the Polka Partners

• 2 p.m.: Bolted Down, Seth Canan and the Carriers, Larry Lyons, Mystic Flutes and Tribal Drums, ReFlektion, Paisha Thomas Trio

TROY — A total of 36 different live bands will perform at homes throughout Troy’s southwest Historic District on Saturday, Sept. 14, as part of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s first Porchfest music festival.

“It’s exciting,” Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Music Manager Terrilynn Meece said. “There are some great bands. There really is going to be something for everybody.”

Starting at noon, the free event will take over a large portion of Troy’s downtown area, with bands scheduled to perform on porches at 27 different houses in the Historic District. Activities will center around the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on West Main Street, which will feature live entertainment, an information booth, food trucks, and an artisan tent village.

Bands will perform one hour sets, and new shows will start on the hour from noon until 5 p.m. A total of 36 different bands are signed up to perform, representing genres ranging from rock and country to polka, classical, and electronic music.

“There are just all different types of music and people coming to this festival with a different perspective,” Meece said. “You can just explore if you walk by these bands and experience them. Like the electronic artists; you could just pop in and experience this new genre without really committing to going to a big concert.”

Maps of the festival area are available online at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center web site at troyhayner.org/porchfest or at several locations around town.

“You have to get your hands on one of these maps,” Meece said, “because you have to plan your trip. There are six bands each hour.”

“The maps are going to be on our website,” she said. “They’re going to be here at the Hayner, they’re going to be at the info booth, and they’ll be at each porch.”

Purebred Coffee, Kona Ice, Mucci’s Sweet Treats and Riddle’s Texas Cowboy BBQ will be at the Hayner from noon until 5 p.m., along with a wide variety of different artisan vendors.

“The artisan village is going to be 14 tents, and there will be everything from pottery to woodworking and jewelry,” Meece said. “There are a couple of painters who will be here.”

Around the corner from the Hayner, Trojan City Music will host student recitals and an open mic at Brukner Park.

“That little gazebo behind the library, that’s called Brukner Park,” she said. “That’s going to be student recitals the first part of the day, and then the second part of the day it will be open mic.”

Trojan City Music is also one of Porchfest’s sponsors, along with Troy Community Radio and mymiamicounty.com. Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center is the festival’s main sponsor.

Courtesy photo Martin Koop will perform gritty, groovy original music at 5 p.m. on West Franklin Street during Troy’s first-ever PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 14. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_KnoopMartin.jpg Courtesy photo Martin Koop will perform gritty, groovy original music at 5 p.m. on West Franklin Street during Troy’s first-ever PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 14. Courtesy photo Catch some Americana with Rum River Blend at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 on South Plum Street during Troy’s Porchfest. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_RumRiver.jpg Courtesy photo Catch some Americana with Rum River Blend at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 on South Plum Street during Troy’s Porchfest. Courtesy photo Find the Barnhart Band performing folk and Americana at 1 p.m. on Sept. 14 on Grant Street. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_barnhartband.jpg Courtesy photo Find the Barnhart Band performing folk and Americana at 1 p.m. on Sept. 14 on Grant Street. Courtesy photo You will find bluegrass with Berachah Valley at noon on West Franklin Street during Troy’s first-ever PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 14. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_BerachahValley.jpg Courtesy photo You will find bluegrass with Berachah Valley at noon on West Franklin Street during Troy’s first-ever PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 14. Courtesy photo Corey Breth will present modern folk at 5 p.m. on Grant Street during Troy’s Porchfest on Sept. 14. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_BrethCory.jpg Courtesy photo Corey Breth will present modern folk at 5 p.m. on Grant Street during Troy’s Porchfest on Sept. 14. Courtesy photo Ramblin’ Rovers will perform folk and Celtic music at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 on Grant Street during Porchfest. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/08/web1_RamblinRovers.jpeg Courtesy photo Ramblin’ Rovers will perform folk and Celtic music at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 on Grant Street during Porchfest.

First-ever Porchfest to hit downtown Troy

By Matt Clevenger For iN75