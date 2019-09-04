Exhibit to feature local artist

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Paris and Vienna Sunrise. The exhibit featuring photography by Laura Vlieg will be on display in the Hayner Center’s Art Studio from Sept. 10 through Oct. 20 and is free and open to the public.

Vlieg is a photographer based in Dayton with community and family ties in Troy, where her parents have lived for the past 10 years. Vlieg’s passion for photography stems from her experiences traveling, during which time she learned fine art photography in addition to working commercially. In that vein, she will present a collection of images from her time in Paris, France and Vienna, Austria. The images were created through one of her favorite travel rituals: wandering the streets at sunrise and taking in the sights of a waking city.

The public is invited to a reception on Friday, Sept. 20, from 5-6:45 p.m. in the Art Studio. The reception is a wonderful way to meet the photographer and gain insights into her works and inspirations. To learn more about Vlieg and her work, visit www.lauravlieg.com.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit their website at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

