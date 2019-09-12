Dayton Ballet announces auditions for children’s roles for ‘The Nutcracker’

DAYTON — Dayton Ballet is excited to announce auditions for children’s roles in its 2019 production of “The Nutcracker.”

Auditions will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Dayton Ballet’s downtown studios at 140 N. Main Street, fourth floor, Dayton.

The audition schedule for children’s roles for “The Nutcracker” will be as follows:

• 12:30–1:45 pm: Ages 11 to 12 (Potential roles: Party scene, rats, soldiers, Mother Ginger, Sugar Plum attendants)

• 2–3:30 pm: Ages 8 to 10 (Potential roles: Medium rats, soldiers, party children, Sugar Plum attendants)

• 3:45–5:15 pm: Ages 6 to 7 (Potential roles: Small rats, lambs, Sugar Plum attendants )

All dancers need to arrive one half-hour before listed time for registration. Dancers are required to bring a completed, printed audition form to the audition. Forms can be downloaded at https://daytonperformingarts.org/nutcracker-auditions/.

Audition forms will also be available on the day of the audition but must be completed prior to signing in.

Children must be 6 years of age by Sept. 29 in order to audition. Please also make sure that your child attends the correct audition time for his or her age. There is no fee to audition, and no résumé is required.

Audition attire for girls is solid-color leotard, pink tights and ballet shoes, with hair in a bun. Audition attire for boys is white tee, black tights or leggings, socks and ballet shoes.

There will be a mandatory parents meeting for parents of accepted dancers only on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. There will be a $25 fee to cover administrative costs for those children who are cast in the production. Please note that the rehearsal schedule can be found at https://daytonperformingarts.org/nutcracker-auditions/. Note that no more than one excused absence for illness is permitted. All casting is final, and no changes can be made based on personal schedules.

For additional information about Dayton Ballet auditions for children’s roles, please contact Dayton Ballet at (937) 223-1542. Information on auditions can be found online at www.daytonperformingarts.org/nutcracker-auditions/.