Armstrong Air & Space Museum to host Flight Festival

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum stands as a repository of Ohio’s aeronautical history and a monument to Ohio’s contribution to aviation and space exploration from the early pioneer days through the space shuttle era. See a moon rock, two full-sized aircraft flown by Neil Armstrong, the Gemini VIII space capsule, two of Neil Armstrong’s spacesuits, artifacts from the Apollo 11 mission and more. The Armstrong Air & Space Museum is a site of the Ohio History Connection. The Armstrong Air & Space Museum Association maintains and operates the museum.

WAPAKONETA – In the hometown of Neil A. Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the moon, the museum named in his honor will continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing by hosting their annual Flight Festival. Many activities and visuals related to flight will be available to the public on Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum.

Not only are there free activities and large unique kites at the museum, on Saturday, Sept. 28, there are free flights at the Auglaize County Neil Armstrong Airport just a short, 15-minute drive away in New Knoxville from 8 a.m. to noon. The Young Eagle Flights includes four aircraft providing flights to children between the ages of eight and 17. Parking for the event begins at the Old Terminal Building along State Route 219. Registration takes place inside the white tent adjacent to the parking area. For more information, please contact the airport through their Facebook page or by calling (419) 753-2810.

Saturday night, Sept. 28, there is a stargazing event at the museum from 8-10:30 p.m. The Lima Astronautical Society is providing a telescope for visitors to look up at the night sky. Those attending are also welcome to bring their own telescopes. In addition, museum educators will lead an activity where guests can create their own star chart. Those visiting on Saturday can start their day at the airport with free flights, take a lunch, and come to the museum during the day for lots of flight fun, eat dinner at one of the many locations within Wapakoneta, and return for the stargazing event in the evening.

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be open to visitors from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Sept. 28 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Sept. 29. All activities outside the museum are free. To tour the museum, guests must pay admission. Admission prices are as follows: Adults-$10, Seniors-$9, Veterans-$8, Children (12 and under)-$4, Children (5 and under)-Free, Active Military-Free, OHC and AASMA Members-Free. For more information about the Museum and the event please visit www.armstrongmuseum.org

For iN75