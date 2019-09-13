St. Boniface Parish to hold 7th annual Oktoberfest

PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish of Piqua will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled Sept. 27-28 on the parish grounds, located in the area of Miami and South Downing Streets.

The 7th annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, carnival rides, games of chance, and children’s activities.

The Flashback Band returns to the Oktoberfest on Friday, Sept. 27, 7-10 p.m. New this year, Small Town Brothers, a local band, will perform Saturday, Sept. 28, 7-10 p.m.

The Cabbage Roll Dinners — which include mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade bread, and a beverage — are available throughout the Oktoberfest until sold out. Carry-out is available. Cabbage Rolls may also be purchased without a dinner. Oktoberfest foods also include bratwurst and other sandwiches, soups, fair fries and waffles, and more.

An Oktoberfest favorite, the Cake Wheel, spins both days with winners receiving baked goods donated by St. Boniface parishioners. Carnival rides will operate on both days until an hour before closing, and pony rides are scheduled on Friday, 6-9 p.m. The Beer Garden is back, too. At the Pumpkin Patch Raffle Booth, purchasers can deposit tickets on the prizes of their choice. Also, attendees have the opportunity to register for hourly attendance prizes. The Mission Committee sponsors an Inspirational Booth with complimentary religious goods and raffle prizes.

Also new this year is Fr. Ang’s Rosary Raffle. Two rosaries made from Fr. Angelo C. Caserta’s funeral flowers will be raffled — thanks to the generous donation from the Caserta Family.

The 23rd Annual St. Boniface Quilt, featuring the “Spool” pattern, will be on display. It was quilted by eight members and friends of St. Boniface & St. Mary Parishes. The quilt raffle drawing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the close of Piqua Catholic School’s Craft Show/Holiday Shopping Event.

The Major Raffle features 1st & 2nd Prizes of $1,000 and $500 cash; three prizes of $100.

The raffle tickets for Fr. Ang’s Rosaries, the Quilt, and the Major Raffle are $1/each or 5/$6. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the Oktoberfest; by sending the donation to St. Boniface Church, 310 S. Downing, Piqua, OH 45356, or by calling 773-1656. If sending a donation, be sure to include name, address, phone number, and write the raffle name on the envelope. Winners need not be present to win.

Oktoberfest chairperson, Dave Butt, notes the Oktoberfest will operate “rain or shine” under the big tents and in the Angelo Caserta Activities Center. Oktoberfest hours are Friday, Sept. 27, 5-11 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2-11 p.m.

“Sie sind herzlich eingeladen” — the public is invited to join in the celebration. There will be games, prizes, food, and fun for all ages. There is no admission charge. Proceeds benefit the parish’s general education fund. For more information, contact the parish office (773-1656).

