U.S. Navy Blue Angels to headline 2020 CenterPoint Energy Vectren Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger

DAYTON – The world-renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels will appear at the 2020 CenterPoint Energy Vectren Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger on June 27-28. Air show officials are reminding everyone of the popular team’s appearance as the show’s 2020 website goes live. 2020 marks the 46th consecutive year for the show; a premier event held annually at the Dayton International Airport.

Last appearing in Dayton in 2018, the Blues have been thrilling audiences for over 70 years. The team flies six powerful Boeing F/A-18 Hornets during their tightly choreographed, high-energy demonstration-sometimes flying as little as 18 inches apart and up to 700 MPH. The 110-member squadron will be led by Commander Brian “Boss” Kesselring flying lead in Blue Angel #1. Sixty members of the team will travel to Dayton to stage the show in June.

Air show officials also announced today the addition of four other attractions to the 2020 show lineup:

The amazing TORA! TORA! TORA! will make a return visit to Dayton in 2020 with the emotional reenactment of the Dec. 7, 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor. This Commemorative Air Force production features eight Japanese replica fighter/bomber aircraft with spectacular pyrotechnics simulating bombing runs. It is truly a living history lesson concluding with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s memorable address to the nation. A crowd favorite, Tora is a phenomenal presentation that will be enjoyed by young and old alike.

Rumbling over the skies of Dayton in 2020 with their four, loud and powerful Pratt & Whitney 600 horsepower radial engines will be the AeroShell Aerobatic Team. This award-winning team will remind us of yesteryear when their four AT-6 Texan aircraft take to the air. The team will perform a variety of aerobatic maneuvers including the bomb burst, avalanche and breath-taking “Switch Blade.” AeroShell last performed in Dayton in 2014.

A new “kid” in town, Kevin Coleman began airplane and aerobatic flight lessons at the age of 10 in his family’s Decathlon aircraft from aerobatic Hall of Fame Legend Marion Cole. He soloed at age 16 and earned his pilot’s license at age 17 flying his first air show performance at age 18. He was the first American to fly in the Challenger Class of the Red Bull Air Race and earned a spot on the prestigious U.S. Advanced Aerobatic Team. Crowds will be thrilled as they see this amazing performer in action rolling his Extra 300 aircraft at 400 degrees per second and performing daring maneuvers at +/- 10 G’s. You won’t want to miss this 29-year-old sensation in action. In 2010, Coleman performed at Dayton as part of Sean D. Tucker’s “Stars of Tomorrow” program.

Redline Airshows will be back in the Dayton skies in 2020 with their dynamic two-ship formation aerobatic performance. Based in Cincinnati, the team led by Ken Rieder and new wingman, former F/A-18 Super Hornet demo pilot Shaun Roessner, will thrill Dayton spectators with their precision aerobatics including opposing, inverted and formation maneuvers in their homebuilt Van’s RV-8 aircraft. Rieder’s proud to say that attending the Dayton Air Show at the age of 15 inspired his career in aviation. Redline last performed in Dayton in 2018.

“The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and four of the top civilian attractions in the country — what a fantastic start to our 2020 show lineup,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, the governing organization of the show. “What a great show we’ll have in 2020. Our fans are going to love it,” he added.

Air show officials indicate additional attractions to the 2020 show will be announced in the months ahead. 2020 tickets are on sale with the launch of the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com. Customers can enjoy print-at-home or print-to-mobile options on all website purchases. Customers can also purchase the popular Pavilion and Blue Sky Chalet tickets online. Private chalets can be purchased by emailing info@daytonairshow.com or calling 937-898-5901 x132. Private chalets are widely used for annual company picnics and outings.

Beginning May 18, 2020, customers can conveniently purchase discount general admission tickets at area Kroger stores. This Kroger exclusive offers $3.00 off adult and children tickets at over 100 Kroger stores in the Dayton/Cincinnati region. Visit the show’s website for additional show information.

For more information, visit any of the following websites:

• www.blueangels.navy.mil/

• www.toratoratora.com/home.html

• www.naat.net/

• www.facebook.com/TheKevinColeman/?ref=py_c

• www.redlineairshows.com

Tora Tora Tora, AeroShell, Kevin Coleman, Redline also to appear