Harvest Fest offers live music, costume contest for adults

TIPP CITY — Monsters, superheroes and other costumed characters will compete for prizes in several different categories on Saturday, Oct. 19, during Harvest Fest 2019 in downtown Tipp City.

“Every year we have a costume contest,” said festival sponsor Mike McDermott, owner of BashFoo digital marketing agency. “We’ve had the Smurfs, and we’ve had DC superheroes. One year, we had a Wizard of Oz group, so everyone was dressed up as characters from the Wizard of Oz.”

Harvest Fest will be held at the corner of Second Street and Main Street in Tipp City and will run from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. In addition to the costume contest, the festival will also feature food trucks, beer from Warped Wing Brewery, and live music by Dayton-based classic rock band the Big WAZU. Admission is free, although the festival is restricted to those 21 and older.

“It is for individuals 21 and up, since we do have alcohol,” said Jessica Brown, executive director of Downtown Tipp City, which organizes the Harvest Fest. “We’ll have Warped Wing beer there, and we’ll have normal domestic beer and wine as well.”

Food will also be available at the festival.

“Harrison’s is providing food,” Brown said. “They’re doing walking tacos and a few other selections, and we also have Cumberland Kettle Corn that’s going to be there.”

The Harvest Fest costume contest will feature prizes in several different categories, for couples, groups or individuals.

“We judge on a series of criteria,” McDermott said. “One of them is uniqueness; every once in a while somebody, will come out with a totally wild, outlandish and unique costume.”

“Obviously there’s a scariest category, so whoever’s got the scariest costume, we’ll select them,” he said. “We also have a group costume category, because a lot of folks like to dress up in group costumes.”

The costume contest will start at 9 p.m., and participants must register at the beer tent between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

“It’s really tough,” McDermott said. “Every year, it gets harder and harder to win the costume contest.”

Harvest Fest started out approximately 10 years ago as a way to focus attention on downtown Tipp City.

“It started off as an opportunity to get more people into downtown and really drive interest and tourism,” McDermott said. “Having an evening event where we got a lot of people to get crazy and wear costumes helped to drive interest in the downtown.”

The event has grown since then, and organizers expect an estimated 600-800 people at this year’s Harvest Fest. Sponsors for this year’s festival include Wave Title Agency, BashFoo, RE/MAX Victory Real Estate, Gibson Law Offices and Tony’s Bada-Bing.

More information can be found online at www.downtowntippcity.org.

Courtesy photo In addition to the costume contest, the festival will also feature food trucks, beer from Warped Wing Brewery, and live music by Dayton-based classic rock band the Big WAZU. Courtesy photo Harvest Fest will be held at the corner of Second Street and Main Street in Tipp City and will run from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Oct. 19. Courtesy photo The event has grown since then, and organizers expect an estimated 600-800 people at this year's Harvest Fest. Courtesy photo Dayton-based classic rock band the Big WAZU will perform at Harvest Fest 2019. iN75 file photo Members of the band Seventh Street, a local band made up of Jason Hamilton, Jimmy Allen, Matt Bourelle, Wes Billing and Jon Berry, got into the Halloween spirit for the 2017 Downtown Tipp City's Harvest Fest.