Hayner to hold annual gift gallery

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will be hosting their 9th annual Hayner Gift Gallery Event on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hayner Center. The house will be filled with artists and vendors, each selling their own special and unique products. This is the place to find that “one of a kind” gift that you have been searching for and a great way to start your holiday shopping!

Hayner’s fine artists this year include: Frank Brower-polished stones and gems, Rick Brown/Stone Jewelry-polished stone jewelry, Country Workshop Artists-art, pottery and mixed media, Barbara Wilfong- paintings and jewelry, Glass Station-fused glass artists, Darlene Russell-handcrafted jewelry, Studio 446-blown glass and ceramics, Upper Valley Fiber Guild-knitting/weaving and fiber art items, Meaghan Fisher-children’s author, Alicia Rubin-paintings and handmade leather jewelry, Shirley DeLaet Fine Art-paintings, David Holbrook Creations-pottery, Anita Heras-jewelry, Jonda Woodworks-wood turned vessels, Jess Nielsen-Provisions Co. Collection of Ohio based products, Bonnie Caruso-original artwork, Debora Cook-paper filigree and calligraphy, and Marla Fair-author.

Hayner’s vendors include: Towne Valley Gifts, Miami County Locally Grown, McGuffey Herb and Spice Co, Origami Owl, Virgil’s Fine Soaps, Billie’s Usborne Books, Thirty-One Gifts and Paparazzi Accessories. For more information, please contact David Wion at (937) 339-0457 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit their website at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.