Annual ‘Fall into Christmas‘ Food Truck Rally and Craft Show returns

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County will showcase the fourth annual “Fall into Christmas” Food Truck Rally and Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds. The event will be rain or shine with free admission to the craft show.

A portion of the $2 parking fee will help Solid Rock Apostolic Church from Bradford. Solid Rock Apostolic Church will be collecting non-perishable food for a Thanksgiving food drive to help families in Darke County. For each non-perishable food item you donate your name will be entered in a drawing to win over $500 in prizes donated from local restaurants and businesses.

Bring your non-perishable food items to the “Registration Table” to enter to win prizes.

Winners will be announced each hour and you can collect your prize at the Registration Table.

The event will feature over 125 craft vendors and artisans from Darke, Miami, Shelby, Montgomery, Preble, Mercer, Butler, Hamilton, and Warren counties, along with several from Indiana as well.

This family-friendly event will have fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. All the way from the North Pole, Santa Claus will be making a special appearance to visit the kids at the Darke County Fairgrounds from noon to 5 p.m. Jungle Island Zoo will be bringing a petting zoo and pony rides from noon to 5 p.m. Ro-Da-O-Farms from Arcanum will have horse-drawn wagon rides for the entire family to enjoy from noon to 7 p.m.

Weather permitting, Dayton Area Amusements will have several kiddie amusement rides and games.

The event will include 26 unique food trucks coming from Arcanum, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Fletcher, Greenville, Piqua, Sidney, Sunbury, Troy, Richwood, New Paris, Westerville, West Milton and Wooster. There will be something for everyone including gluten-free options. The trucks confirmed are:

Billie Gold Bubble Tea, Chicago Gyros and Dogs, Claybourne Grille, Crème de la Crème Cakery, Cumberland Kettle Corn, Cupzilla Korean BBQ, Fire on High Organic Food Truck, Get Loaded Crab Cakes, HaolePino Hawaiian-Filipino Island Cuisine, Hogback BBQ Pit, The Homestead Spud, Hunger Paynes, Kettle Fixins, Lilia’s Outside Café, Little Z’s, McNasty’s, Mo’s Mexican, Our Melt Bar, Pa’s Pork, Potato Tornado, The Screaming Goat, Sweet T’s Southern Style Food Truck, Tennessie’s Philippine Cuisine, Tin Roof Mobile, Umami Bites, and WildFire Pizza.

There is a full line-up of local entertainment throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the gazebo and inside the coliseum. There will be a variety of music including rock & roll, classical, oldies, bluegrass, country and Christmas music.

The live entertainment includes the following in the gazebo: Green de Villes from 10-11:30 a.m., Noah Back from noon to 1:30 p.m., Barachah Valley from 2-4 p.m., and the final act will be Hey There Morgan from Dayton from 4-6:30 p.m.

There will also be live entertainment inside the coliseum to enjoy as you shop in the market: Teserra String Quartet at 10am, Melody Line Choir at 11 a.m., harpist Claire Green at noon, classical violinist Ellen Raquet at 1pm, unique violinist Mr. Preston at 2 p.m. and local musician Abbey Bower at 3 p.m.

Students from 5678 Dance Company from Greenville will be performing in The Ohio Center Building beginning at 1 p.m.

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, you can check out Crème de la Crème Cakery’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and click on the Events Tab for the Fall into Christmas event.

The Darke County Fairgrounds are located at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville.