VERSAILLES — It’s been 50 years since Blue Oyster Cult first got their start in the late 60s Long Island, New York club scene, and the radio-friendly rockers are still going strong today.

“We enjoy playing,” lead vocalist Eric Bloom said. “The gigs are great; I’m still enjoying it, other than the travel is kind of hectic.”

Best known for their hit songs “Godzilla,” “Don’t Fear the Reaper” and “Burnin’ for You,” the science fiction-influenced rockers are currently in the midst of touring and recording a new album that will be released in the summer of 2020. The band will appear at BMI Indoor Speedway in Versailles, performing with opening acts Blind Date and Small Town Titans at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

“We’ve been to Ohio probably 100 times,” Bloom said. “We headlined Richfield Coliseum, which is long gone. We have a long history.”

Blue Oyster Cult originally formed in 1967 and rose to fame after releasing the radio hit “Don’t Fear the Reaper” in 1976. The band has sold more than 24 million records worldwide, and their music videos were featured heavily on MTV music television throughout the early 1980s. Over the years, the band has recorded and released total of 13 full-length studio albums.

“Our first album came out in 1972,” Bloom said. “There’s many, many studio albums, and two or three live albums.”

The band’s current line-up features Bloom, Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, Jules Radino, Richie Castellano and Danny Miranda. “The line-up is pretty much the same as it’s been for 15 years or so,” Bloom said. “Buck Dharma and myself are the original guys; we’ve been with the band 50 years.”

“We’re working on a new album, our first album in quite awhile,” he said. “It will be out in the summer of 2020; it’s on Frontier, which is a European label.”

“It’s hard to say,” Bloom said of the new album’s sound. “We’re in the middle of making it. We’re just happy to be making something new, and we think our fans will like it.”

After 50 years of touring and recording, the band still shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. “I don’t know,” Bloom said. “After 25, I never thought I’d make it to 27 years, and after 30, I never thought I’d be doing it for 40.”

“We’re on tour,” he said. “People can go on our web site to see where we’re going to be. We’re heading to your area soon!”

