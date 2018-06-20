City asks people to keep off the turf

TIPP CITY — With the installation of the new turf in the City Park stadium complete, the city will require that visitors to City Park for the annual Fourth of July fireworks show stay off the new field.

“You can go to the bleachers, you can go to the grass area off where everybody used to park and still see the fireworks, if you so choose,” City Manager Tim Eggleston said.

The stadium and football field have been a traditional viewing location for the annual fireworks show.

Council considered moving the event to Kyle Park instead, but Eggleston said that it is too late to move the event this year because the city has already received permits from the state fire marshal’s office for the show at the City Park location.

“The permits were issued for City Park. We’ll just have to keep people off the artificial turf this year,” he said.

Eggleston said that the city could purchase tarps to cover the field, adding that city staff has looked into pricing for tarps large enough to cover all or part of the turf. Those tarps could cost the city between $12,000 to $15,000, depending on the size and thickness of the vinyl, Eggleston said.

“If this really goes really well and people don’t go on the turf, it could be a non-issue,” Councilwoman Carrie Arblaster said.

The city usually lines up a fireworks vendor in February, so council will need to decide on the location of next year’s fireworks show sooner than later, Eggleston advised.

“Does it interfere with anything through the FAA? Is there a flight path we have to look for? Because that may be an issue down at Kyle,” he said.

The new field is part of the first phase of renovations planned for the stadium, which also included grading and solving the current field’s drainage problems, a home side retaining wall, a concrete curb surrounding the field, new fencing and a concussion pad, as well as goal posts and soccer goals.

The $1.1 million first phase of the project was approved by the school board in February. The nonprofit Tipp Pride Association (TPA) is working to raise money for the project privately.

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald file photo The annual fireworks show is planned fore Wednesday, July 4, at 10 p.m. in City Park. Unlike in previous years, visitors to the park will not be allowed to sit on the field in the stadium. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_DSC_0664.jpg Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald file photo The annual fireworks show is planned fore Wednesday, July 4, at 10 p.m. in City Park. Unlike in previous years, visitors to the park will not be allowed to sit on the field in the stadium.

Stadium turf will be unavailable for seating during fireworks show

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.