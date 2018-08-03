Holiday Evening at Edison to present Lucky Chops

PIQUA — The 21st annual Holiday Evening at Edison State will be held on Nov. 28 at the Edison State Community College.

Five-member brass band Lucky Chops will change things up this year with its redefined sound and energy. Proceeds from this event directly benefit The Edison Foundation Scholarship Fund, which supports Edison State students through scholarship opportunities.

As an additional component of this year’s event, Edison will hand over Lucky Chops and the band will conduct Edison State music education clinics for local junior and high school jazz band members on Nov. 29. These clinics have been made possible and are sponsored by the Miami County Foundation and the Piqua Community Foundation.

The members of Lucky Chops attended New York City’s LaGuardia Arts High School and got their start by performing in the New York City subway system. In 2015, a South American tourist posted their performance online and changed everything. The video went viral and Lucky Chops soon found itself on a European tour. Upon its return, Lucky Chops appeared as the house band for a season of MTV’s hit talk show “Girl Code Live.” The band is passionate about visiting schools across the globe and holding masterclasses to inspire younger generations of musicians.

“Lucky Chops is a very entertaining instrumental group,” Holiday Evening Chair Stan Evans said. “They are very active in the performance of their shows and provide great entertainment for all ages, from high-school to mature listeners. This event is a wonderful way to start the holiday season. You will have a fun evening visiting with friends, enjoying great food and hearing some very entertaining music. You will go home with a smile on your face, a song or two in your head, and you can be pleased knowing you just helped a deserving student move ahead in their college career.”

A limited number of tickets are available. Tickets are $125 per person and sell out quickly. Tickets may be purchased online at www.edisonohio.edu/holidayevening/. For more information about Holiday Evening at Edison State or the music education clinics, contact Julie Slattery at jslattery@edisonohio.edu or 937-778-7805.