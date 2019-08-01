Kemmers celebrating 50 years of marriage

TROY — Mel and Mary Beth Kemmer of Troy are celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.

Mel and Mary Beth (Morgan) Kemmer were married on Aug. 16, 1969 at First United Methodist Church in New Carlisle. Rev. Bill Bauders officiated the ceremony.

To celebrate, they will be having a vow renewal ceremony with Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Mel and Mary Beth Kemmer’s adult children are Andrew David and Jennifer Kemmer of Troy and Joseph Doon and Sarah Kemmer of Piqua. They have four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Mel Kemmer is a retired judge. Mary Beth Kemmer is a retired CFO.