Tornado confirmed near Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL — A line of storms — remnants of Hurricane Alberto — moved through the Miami County area on Wednesday bringing heavy rain across the region and at least one tornado.

At around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington, after having had a survey team in the area to survey the damage, confirmed an EF0 tornado near Pleasant Hill, from the Wednesday evening storms.

Damage associated with the tornado is consistent with winds near 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A motor home canopy in the 5200 block of State Route 718, near Greenlee Road, was destroyed Wednesday by the high winds associated with the tornado.

Resident Dave Deaton said he was in his garage as the storm moved through. Between 8-8:15 p.m., Deaton said the rain began to fall harder and “the back window of the garage was sucked out,” followed by a loud crash. He went outside to investigate and found the destroyed building, which sat less than 50 feet from his garage, lying twisted on the ground. A side wall from the building was lying on the garage roof.

“It was in and out real quick,” Deaton said. “It was calm and it was raining, then a big whoosh of air.”

Deaton spoke with neighbors who live nearby who reported sighting a funnel cloud which touched down briefly.

No other damage has been reported and there were no injuries.

