Area native bound for Joint Staff position

FORT CARSON, Colorado — Evans Army Community Hospital held a change of command ceremony on May 22, when outgoing commander Col. Patrick. M. Garman relinquished his command to Col. Eric S. Edwards.

Garman, a Miami County native and a graduate of Miami East High School, assumed command of Evans Army Community Hospital on May 18, 2016. During his tenure, he led the organization with a focus on quality healthcare for more than 70,000 beneficiaries at Fort Carson and throughout the Pikes Peak region.

His next assignment will be serving as the Medical Director for Global Health at the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C.