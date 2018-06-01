Posted on by

Covington High School Class of 2018 Commencement

The Covington High School Class of 2018 tosses their hat in the air in celebration at Hobart Arena on Sunday

The Covington High School Class of 2018 tosses their hat in the air in celebration at Hobart Arena on Sunday


Jim O’Donnell | For the Daily Call

Dr. Brian Olson, a 1987 Covington High School graduate, delivers the 2018 commencement address.


Jim O’Donnell | For the Daily Call

Co-valedictorian Spencer Hogue speaks during Sunday’s Covington High School graduation at Hobart Arena.


Jim O’Donnell | For the Daily Call

D. Mason Dilley, co-valedicatorian for the Covington High School Class of 2018 delivers his address.


Jim O’Donnell | For the Daily Call

Covington High School Class of 2018 co-valedictorian Sarabeth Anderson delivers her speech during Sunday’s commencement at Hobart Arena.


Jim O’Donnell | For the Daily Call

Covington High School Academic Excellence Award recipients for 2018 included Sarabeth Anderson, D. Mason Dilley, Ryan Gengler, Spencer Hogue, Dylan Kelly, Breanna Kimmel, and Victoria Lyle.


Jim O’Donnell | For the Daily Call

