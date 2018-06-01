Area briefs

Water quality report available

TROY — The annual Water Quality Report for the city of Troy Public Water System for the period of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2017 is now available directly from the city of Troy’s website at troyohio.gov.

The report is also available on the city of Troy Facebook page and via Twitter.

Notification of this web link will be displayed on the Community Message Board section of water bills to be mailed May 22 and June 5.

If you do not have Internet access and wish to have a copy mailed to you, call the Water Treatment Plant at 339-4826 to receive a copy.

Copies of the report are also available at the Utility and Personnel offices in the City Building, the Miami County Health Department, the Troy-Miami County Public Library, and the Troy Water Plant.

If you have questions regarding this report , or are interested in scheduling a tour of the Water Treatment Plant for your organization, contact Jeff Monce, Water Plant Superintendent, or Ralph Walters, Assistant Water Plant Superintendent by calling the Water Plant at 339-4826 Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fashion design competition offered

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is announcing a call for entries for a fashion design competition in conjunction with the Art’s Alive at the Hayner Festival on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The Runway URway Fashion Design Competition is open to any person(s) ages 10 and up. The design categories include: Duct Tape, Period Piece, Cosplay, Casual Wear, Formal Wear, and Recyclable. Don’t miss your chance to show off your creative fashion design skills. Cash prizes for first, second, third place and honorable mentions are available in every category. One People’s Choice Best of Show cash prize of $250 will be determined at the Art’s Alive at the Hayner Festival on Aug. 4.

Entry forms must be received before the competition by July 6. Each competitor will have two opportunities to walk the runway at the Hayner Center. A three-judge panel will score each piece on Friday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. and awards will be announced at the Runway URway Show at 5 p.m. Aug. 4 during the arts festival. A complete prospectus and entry form is available online at www.troyhayner.org or at the Hayner Center.

The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information email lsargent@troyhayner.org or call Leona at 339-0457.

