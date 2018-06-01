Two sentenced for unsupervised child

MIAMI COUNTY — Two Piqua residents were sentenced to probation and found guilty of amended charges this week after a toddler was reportedly unsupervised and defecating in a yard on April 14.

Police responded to South Roosevelt Avenue in Piqua on a report of a toddler under the age of 5 playing in the yard by himself, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. Police reportedly found feces and a child’s underwear in a backyard. The child reportedly got out of his residence on his own.

Cody A. Mills, 26, and Kristen N. Glagola, 23, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident, and those charges were each amended down. They were each found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday. They received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time.

In other news:

• A Bradford man recently received probation for drinking and driving with juveniles in the vehicle on March 3.

A traffic stop was conducted on Brian K. Yohey, 48, on a reckless operation call on State Route 41, coming into Covington, on March 3. The officer noted detecting the odor of an alcoholic beverage, and Yohey reportedly said that he had a couple beers at a party beforehand, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. Two juveniles were reportedly in the vehicle.

A urine sample was collected, the results of which were received in early April. The alcohol content result was 0.285 gms/100 ml, according to court records.

Yohey was originally charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering and one OVI charge in Miami County Municipal Court. One of the counts of child endangering was dismissed and the other was amended down to second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was also found guilty of the OVI. Yohey received two years of probation, six days in jail, a fine, and additional suspended jail time.

• A Piqua resident received probation this week in connection with two trespassing incidents earlier this year on Riverside Drive in Piqua.

Christopher A. Evilsizor, 48, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for two separate charges of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespassing, amended down from third-degree felony burglary and fourth-degree felony burglary.

Evilsizor was charged in connection with an incident on March 16. According to Piqua police reports, Piqua police responded to a call about a male subject possibly breaking into a home on the 300 block of Riverside Drive. The reporting party provided video showing the male subject in the house when he was not supposed to be there. Evilsizor was also charged in connection with an incident on April 29 at the same location.

• Marquis D. Purter, 30, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor, amended down from fourth-degree felony disrupting public services, and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Purter was charged in connection with a report of a disturbance at the Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road on May 1, at approximately 10 p.m. According to Piqua police reports, a female subject tried to call 911 to report a disturbance with a known male subject. The male subject reportedly took the phone and smashed it so she couldn’t call 911, and he then left the scene.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Brooklyn M. Persinger, 21, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony complicity.

• Daniel K. Brown, 34, of Eldorado, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• David G. Wintrow, 53, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft, for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and for an additional separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor falsification, amended down from third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Ashley A. Fabian, 34, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Ronnie Rick Coffman, 59, of New Carlisle, received a fine and suspended jail time for three counts of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Margaret A. Clothier, 62, of West Milton, received two years of probation and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft and for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Dustin R. Kaeck, 34, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Kaeck was charged in connection with a report of a sheriff’s deputy conducting a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for an equipment violation at Piqua-Troy Road and Wyndham Way, Piqua, on March 18. After an investigation, John F. England, Jr., 35, of Piqua, was cited for the equipment violation and for minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana and minor drug paraphernalia, which were later amended down to minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He received a fine. Kaeck was charged for open container, carrying concealed weapons, and using weapons while intoxicated. The additional charges of open container and using weapons while intoxicated were dismissed.

• David A. Harrison, 32, of Pitsburg, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Michael A. Tally, 35, of Piqua, received 26 days in jail and fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kelley Jeffers, 23, of Bradford, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Jeffers was charged in connection with a report of deputies observing a car make a stop sign violation at East Main and South Miami streets in Bradford on Oct. 22, 2017. Officers approached the vehicle and activated overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, and the vehicle fled, according to sheriff’s office reports. The pursuit was terminated after losing visual contact with the vehicle. Officers learned a short time later the car involved in the pursuit crashed into a house at 200 E. Church St. The driver, Jeffers, was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

• Regina M. Burke, 46, of Piqua, received 28 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Ryan A. Barko, 31, of Dayton, received 25 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Cheyenne R. Smith, 19, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest. Smith attempted to flee from police as they were taking her into custody on April 17.

