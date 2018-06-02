College briefs

Cedarville announces dean’s list

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The following local students achieved the dean’s list for the 2018 spring semester at Cedarville University: Philip Brumbaugh of West Milton, Isiah Shannon of Troy, and Allison Staley of Tipp City.

Students maintained a 3.5 GPA while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.

Wiseman named to dean’s list

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Olivet Nazarene University congratulates all students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester. Included in this list is Daniel Wiseman of Bradford.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Decker performs at Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Ally Decker of Troy recently performed in a spring instrumental recital at the University of Findlay.

Decker performed “Canzonetta” by F. Mendelssohn in a clarinet quartet.

Students graduate from Heidelberg

TIFFIN, Ohio — Two local students are among the graduating Class of 2018 at Heidelberg University. They are Tyler Hunter, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in health science, and Jarett Wasson, Cum laude, bachelor of science, psychology and criminology, both of Tipp City.

OCU announces graduates

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Local students graduate from Ohio Christian University. They include: Kaitlin Brown of Piqua, who graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology, and Paul Waldroop II of Piqua, who graduated with a bachelor of arts in substance abuse counseling.

Wittenberg students honored

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Wittenberg University celebrated the achievements of students and faculty members alike at the annual Honors Convocation, Friday, April 6, in Weaver Chapel. Area students recognized include:

• Adrienne Krites of New Carlisle was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Krites is the recipient of The Norman E. Dodson Award and is a member of Pi Mu Epsilon.

• Aubrey Cox of Tipp City was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Cox has been rewarded entrance into Lambda Pi Eta.

• Alexander Hallauer of Tipp City was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Hallauer has been rewarded entrance into Pi Mu Epsilon.

• Cheryl Konicki of Tipp City was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Konicki has been rewarded entrance into Alpha Lambda Delta.

• Clayton Marsh of Piqua was recognized at the Honors Convocation. Marsh has been rewarded entrance into Mortar Board and Gamma Sigma Alpha.

OWU named to dean’s list

DELAWARE, Ohio — Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its 2018 spring semester dean’s list, which includes local students Hannah Carpenter of Piqua and Daniel Frame of Tipp City.

To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes. Local residents earning the academic honor include: