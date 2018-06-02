Woman’s death considered suspicious

By Melody Vallieu

mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com

LOSTCREEK TOWNSHIP — The death of a Sidney woman found dead in a ditch in the early hours of Saturday morning are considered suspicious, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The deceased female has been identified as 38-year-old Alicia M. Paulus of Sidney.

Duchak, in a press release, said Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Loy Road just west of Alcony-Conover Road in Lostcreek Township at 7:08 a.m. Saturday morning on the report of a body lying in a ditch. The body was found by a passing motorist, he said.

Upon deputies’ arrival, they found a deceased adult female lying in the ditch along Loy Road, he said. Duchak said there are no visible indications of trauma to Paulus’ body.

St. Paris medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Duchak said.

Detectives and evidence technicians were then brought in to process the scene of the suspicious death, according to Duchak. The Miami County coroner also was notified and ordered the remains sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

Duchak said witnesses — or those with any information — are now being sought to help in the investigation.

“We are asking for anyone with information to come forward,” he said Saturday afternoon.

Duchak said they are requesting that anyone who was in the area of Loy Road and Alcony-Conover Road between midnight and 7 a.m. this morning — and observed anything suspicious — to call the Miami County Communication Center at (937) 440-9911. He said they also are requesting that anyone who was with Ms. Paulus in the last 24 hours or anyone having any information to also call the Miami County Communication Center. Anonymous tips can be left on the Miami County Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org.

The investigation continues, Duchak said.